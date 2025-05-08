Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A, BBB-rated NBFCs face sharper slowdown amid asset quality stress

Lower-rated NBFCs face increased credit cost, lagged funding relief and rising losses in unsecured segments as overall loan growth slows down, says India Ratings

BANKS, NBFC

Segments such as microfinance institutions (MFIs), gold loans, and unsecured loans (personal and business) have witnessed a steep fall in the growth rate. Illustration: Ajaya mohanty

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid a slowdown in the overall non-banking finance company (NBFC) space, lower-rated entities with A and BBB ratings have been facing a sharper deceleration across segments and asset classes, said India Ratings. According to the rating agency, owing to asset quality stress, elevated funding costs, and a slowdown in partnership and co-lending businesses, NBFCs have become cautious, resulting in a decline in the pace of disbursements.
 
Segments such as microfinance institutions (MFIs), gold loans, and unsecured loans (personal and business) have witnessed a steep fall in the growth rate.
 
Karan Gupta, Head and Director, Financial Institutions, Ind-Ra, said, “As the overall NBFC segment loan growth slows down, the impact for ‘A and BBB’ category rated entities is higher due to the challenges resulting from asset quality stress, an elevated funding cost, and a slowdown in the partnership and co-lending businesses.” 
 
 
The rating agency said that the funding cost has remained elevated for the sector. However, the recent cut in the repo rate would provide some relief, albeit with a lag. It highlighted that lower-rated NBFCs mainly rely on banks and larger NBFCs for their funding needs. Funding from the capital markets—where the transmission of rates is typically faster—is close to negligible. As they primarily depend on bank funding, the benefits of a softening in rates are passed on with a delay.

Further, due to overleveraging at the borrowers’ end, especially in the unsecured loan segment, there has been an increase in credit costs across classes. The extent of rise in credit cost in the unsecured lending space is such that entities could incur losses, thereby depleting capital buffers. According to Ind-Ra, the provision coverage ratio—especially for unsecured lenders—is still below prudent levels, and entities need to increase this gradually. This will keep profitability under pressure until a catch-up is achieved. 
 
Additionally, there are instances of covenant breaches for some entities, leading either to an increase in borrowing costs or restrictions on further borrowing. This affects both portfolio expansion and profitability.
 
As a consequence of the overall NBFC growth slowdown, profitability has come under pressure. There was a revival in profitability in FY23 and FY24 post-pandemic; however, the weak operating performance of MFIs and unsecured lenders has led to a compression in profitability in FY25. 
 

NBFCs NBFC sector NBFC

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

