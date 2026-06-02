Digital NBFCs' loan value, volume share rises despite slower growth in FY26

While these companies saw growth in sanction value rise to 85 per cent in FY23, the pace moderated to 39 per cent in FY26, though it remained significantly higher than the 19 per cent growth recorded in FY25.

Their share of total personal loan sanction volumes has risen to 77 per cent in FY26 from 66 per cent in FY23, although it remains below the 80 per cent peak recorded in FY25.

Despite their growing market share, digital NBFCs have seen a steady slowdown in loan sanction volume growth, from 80 per cent in FY23 to 25 per cent in FY25 and just 12 per cent in FY26.

These digital NBFCs sanctioned 132 million such loans, with other NBFCs and banks disbursing 26 million and 14 million loans, respectively, during FY26.

Meanwhile, digital NBFCs disbursed loans worth ₹2.14 trillion during the same year, whereas other NBFCs and banks saw disbursements worth ₹2.36 trillion and ₹6.94 trillion, respectively.

The growing value and volume share of digital NBFCs came on the back of serving underserved segments that need small-ticket loans. This is visible in the average ticket size of personal loans disbursed by digital NBFCs, which stood at just ₹16,238 in FY26.

Share of sanction volume Digital NBFCs Other NBFCs Banks FY26 77 15 8 FY25 80 11 9 FY24 70 17 13 FY23 66 17 16 In comparison, the average ticket sizes of other NBFCs and banks were at least five times and 30 times higher, respectively, than those of digital NBFCs, at ₹90,547 and ₹491,219.

Share of sanction value Digital NBFCs Other NBFCs Banks FY26 19 21 61 FY25 17 20 63 FY24 14 19 67 FY23 12 16 72

NBFCs: Non-banking financial companies

Digital NBFCs: Digital loans via digital lending apps