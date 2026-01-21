Flows in NRI deposits drop 26.6% to $9.2 bn in April-November 2025: RBI

What is the current size of outstanding NRI deposits?

The total outstanding NRI deposits as of the end of November 2025 stood at $168.23 billion. Outstanding NRI deposits were $162.69 billion in November 2024 and $168.23 billion in October 2025.

NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.

How did FCNR(B) deposits perform during the period?

During April–November 2025, flows into FCNR (bank) or FCNR(B) deposits declined sharply to $1.86 billion from $6.31 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

In November, the outstanding amount in FCNR(B) accounts stood at $34.67 billion. An FCNR(B) account allows customers to maintain fixed deposits in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years. Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it protects funds against exchange rate fluctuations during the deposit tenure.

What was the trend in NRE deposits?

NRE deposits saw inflows of $4.26 billion during the April–November 2025 period, compared to $3.38 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $100.50 billion in November 2025.

How did NRO deposits fare in April–November 2025?