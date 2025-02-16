Business Standard

Entire claims settled by deposit insurer was for co-op banks in FY24

Over 90% of the insured are co-op banks

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) settled claims worth Rs 1,432 crore in the financial year 2023-24, the entire amount being for cooperative banks, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
 
According to DICGC’s annual report for FY24, claims settled in FY24 was Rs 1,432 crore for liquidated banks as well as for lenders which are under RBI’s all-inclusive directions (AID).
 
“The DICGC settled claims of Rs 1,432 crore during 2023-24, which pertained entirely to co-operative banks placed under liquidation/ all-inclusive directions (AID),” the Trend and Progress report of RBI noted.
 
Claims almost doubled from FY23, which was
Topics : RBI Banking sector Deposit

