EPFO delays UPI-linked PF withdrawals to May-end amid final testing

The rollout, originally planned for March-end, has been delayed as user testing is underway for the sixth and final module.

CITES 2.0 is EPFO’s overhaul of its core IT systems to replace multiple legacy, office-based platforms with a single, centralised system.

It is structured into six modules covering member accounts, employer filings, claims, pensions, finance, and compliance and grievance redressal. Five modules have been completed, while the last, dealing with grievance and compliance, is currently under testing.

“There is one issue, which is that there will be two days of darkness in the system with no transactions possible, but it will have to be done since the entire system is being redeveloped,” said the official.

The transition will involve a full migration of data and software for all EPFO members and employers, requiring a temporary shutdown of services for about two days, likely over a weekend.

The system was developed by a third-party IT firm, with EPFO overseeing the rollout, the official added.

The new system will be accompanied by a dedicated EPFO mobile app, distinct from UMANG, which will be linked to users’ bank accounts.

It would be integrated with UPI platforms such as BHIM, allowing subscribers to transfer PF balances to their bank accounts and withdraw funds more quickly.

Officials previously indicated that users may be able to withdraw up to 75 per cent of their balance through this route.

EPFO’s existing systems have faced persistent issues, including delays in claim settlements, errors in member data, and difficulties in transferring accounts across jobs.

The overhaul is expected to address these gaps, though similar large-scale IT transitions in government systems have seen teething issues in the initial stages.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment recorded the highest share of grievances filed with the government in 2025 (till November), accounting for 15.5 per cent of the total. This is up from 8.4 per cent in the same period in 2024, according to Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances data.

In absolute terms, it received 231,786 grievances, higher than the Department of Financial Services (170,704) and the Department of Telecommunications (81,258). And, most complaints were linked to provident fund withdrawals, pensions and wages, largely routed through EPFO.