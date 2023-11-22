Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.31%)
42012.80 + 129.30
Nifty Smallcap (-1.40%)
6369.10 -90.45
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
43454.60 -234.55
Heatmap

Faceless scrutiny assessment under GST may take some time: GSTN official

The faceless assessment -- under which there is no physical interaction between the tax officer and the assessee and no physical submission of documents -- was first introduced by I-T dept

GST

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

GST authorities may take some time to introduce faceless scrutiny assessment of tax returns filed under Goods and Services Tax (GST), a senior official said on Wednesday.
The faceless assessment -- under which there is no physical interaction between the tax officer and the assessee and no physical submission of documents -- was first introduced by the Income Tax department and later extended to Customs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We may take some time to introduce faceless assessment in GST. GST assessments are linked to a particular jurisdictional officer or unit. Changing that may take some time. Some changes would also be required at the policy level to make it effective," GST Network Vice President (Services) Jagmal Singh said at a Ficci event here.
Introduced on July 1, 2017, indirect tax reform GST has subsumed 17 local levies, including excise duty, service tax, VAT and cesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Financial sector must avoid 'all forms of exuberance': RBI governor

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

Fintechs may shift to secure products after RBI order on consumer loans

SBI rejigs portfolio of MDs, DMDs, Vinay Tonse appointed managing director

Syndicate of 48 fake firms availing over Rs 199 cr false ITC claims busted

Topics : GST GSTN I-T Department

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon