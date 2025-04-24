Finance ministry plans unified portal for govt-sponsored schemes

The Union finance ministry is planning a one-stop portal for all government sponsored schemes (GSS) in areas such as loan sanction, disbursement, interest subsidy and claims processing.

This is set to boost efficiency and reduce redundancy while providing greater convenience to bank functionaries implementing these schemes, said a senior government official.

The move comes amid increasing calls from the banking sector to streamline the digital infrastructure used for administering welfare and credit-linked schemes.

With the Centre running umpteen schemes across different ministries — many of them credit or subsidy-linked — banks often struggle with the sheer volume of portals and