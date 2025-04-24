Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Finance ministry plans unified portal for govt-sponsored schemes

Finance ministry plans unified portal for govt-sponsored schemes

This is set to boost efficiency and reduce redundancy while providing greater convenience to bank functionaries implementing these schemes, said a senior government official

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
Premium

A unified platform is expected to enhance interoperability, ensure real-time tracking of applications, and improve transparency across department | Photo: Shutterstock

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union finance ministry is planning a one-stop portal for all government sponsored schemes (GSS) in areas such as loan sanction, disbursement, interest subsidy and claims processing.
 
This is set to boost efficiency and reduce redundancy while providing greater convenience to bank functionaries implementing these schemes, said a senior government official.
 
The move comes amid increasing calls from the banking sector to streamline the digital infrastructure used for administering welfare and credit-linked schemes.
 
With the Centre running umpteen schemes across different ministries — many of them credit or subsidy-linked — banks often struggle with the sheer volume of portals and
Topics : Finance Ministry Centre schemes Interest subsidy scheme

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon