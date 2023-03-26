close

FinMin asks PSBs to monitor and make provisions for pledged company shares

Ministry, however, is confident about the resilience of PSBs as they have a liquidity position well above regulatory norms, diversified deposits and asset base, and robust regulatory framework

Nikesh Singh Business Standard
Bank, Banks, foreign banks

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
The Finance Ministry has directed public sector banks (PSBs) to closely monitor and make provisions for pledged shares of companies by integrating market data, and to manage overall exposure to such companies, so that they can take timely action.
The direction came during a meeting chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday to review the performance of PSBs on various financial health parameters, and to gauge the resilience of PSBs in light of the current global financial scenario emanating from the collapse of some international banks in the US and Europe.

According to an official present in the meeting, the finance ministry directed PSBs to double down on comprehensive and granular stress testing of portfolios at micro-cluster level. “At present, only six out of 12 PSBs conduct stress testing at micro-cluster level incorporating product-loan categories, demographic details, loan characteristics among others while no PSB has built comprehensive mature stress testing models in line with EASE 5.0 recommendations on extent of historical data considered, number of scenarios, number of risk types considered, etc,” the official said.
The comprehensive stress testing would enable banks to consider risks from rising interest rates resulting in unrealised losses in held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios. In the case of (Silicon Valley Bank) SVB, assets locked in long-term HTM bonds and increase in withdrawals created an asset liability mismatch.

The finance ministry, however, expressed confidence about the resilience of PSBs as they have the liquidity position well above regulatory requirements, diversified deposits and asset base, and robust regulatory framework. “Liquidity position of all PSBs is well above regulatory requirements. Unlike SVB, all Indian scheduled commercial banks and non-banking financial institutions are subject to liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio,” the official said.
The finance ministry also asked PSBs to focus on high quality current account and savings account (CASA) acquisition and retention as against bulk and Certificate of Deposits (CDs).

It raised concern over falling CASA market share of PSBs to 58 per cent in FY22 from 70 per cent in FY14 at a time banking industry CASA increased to 45 per cent in FY22 from 34 per cent in FY14, the official said.  
The PSBs were instructed to increase the share of External Benchmark Based Lending Rate (EBLR) linked advances for effective transmission in rate of interest and increase the implementation of risk-based pricing models.

The official said the finance ministry also directed PSBs to create a crisis management playbook to manage narrative in the event of a crisis and focus on countering false messaging and speculation through social media and WhatsApp.  
The finance ministry sees reduced profitability for PSBs in the upcoming financial year due to higher provisioning. In conservative case scenario, where there is a sustained increase in inflation and subsequent rise in policy rates by 25 basis points or above, the finance ministry expects a moderate to weak profitability outlook for Indian banks in FY24. However, in the base case scenario, when there is stability in inflation and interest rates, the Indian banking sector has a strong profitability outlook for the FY24 with sustained high credit growth, continued fee income growth and downward trajectory of credit costs.

The official said the finance ministry also sees contraction in Net Interest Margin (NIM) as yields may no longer outpace increase in cost of funds, as deposits begin to be upwardly priced.  
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman | PSBs | Finance Ministry | Banking sector

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

