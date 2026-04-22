Flexicap funds split on large-cap vs SMID bets amid shifting opportunities

As of March-end, 22 of 39 flexicap funds had higher large-cap exposure compared to March 2025, while the remaining 17 raised their SMID exposure, data from Prime Database showed. Schemes of Samco, 360 One and Motilal Oswal led the increase in large-cap exposure, while those of Aditya Birla Sun Life, Axis and Quant saw the sharpest cuts.

According to fund managers, while allocation shifts signal where opportunities are emerging, the market-cap mix in flexicap schemes is often an outcome of stock-specific choices rather than a top-down call on segments.

“The shift has been a function of where we are finding opportunities. Across sectors where we want to increase exposure — such as IT services, insurance, banking, chemicals, building materials, retail and consumer distribution — we are finding a number of mid- and small-cap companies that are actually sector leaders. As some of the earlier froth in the broader market has come off, these opportunities have become more attractive,” said Harish Krishnan, chief investment officer – equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

Sachin Relekar, senior fund manager and head research – equity at Axis MF, said the current market-cap mix of Axis Flexicap Fund is largely a byproduct of bottom-up stock selection.

“The change in market cap exposure in the fund is not a top-down market-cap call. It is primarily the outcome of a change in our fundamental view — where we have reduced exposure to certain companies which in our view are high risk and increased allocation to select themes and valuation-attractive segments. The resulting market-cap mix is therefore a byproduct of bottom-up stock selection rather than a conscious shift in market-cap strategy,” he said.

Samco MF, which has raised its large-cap exposure by nearly 25 percentage points over the past year, attributed the increase to stronger momentum in the large-cap segment.

“As a fund house, our investment strategy is based on the momentum factor. Between March 2025 and March 2026, the large-cap exposure of our flexicap fund went up due to better momentum compared to mid- and small-cap stocks,” said chief executive officer Viraj Gandhi.

The shifts, experts said, also reflect prior positioning, changes in benchmarks, and the flexibility inherent in the flexicap mandate, along with scheme size.

Notably, the three schemes that saw the sharpest increase in large-cap exposure started from a lower base. Even after the rise, the flexicap funds of Samco, 360 One and Motilal Oswal had 60 per cent or less in large caps as of March 2026.