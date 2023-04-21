close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Flows into NRI bank deposits in India top $6 bn mark in April 2022-Feb 2023

Outstanding deposits decline in Feb 2023 over Jan 2023

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
banks

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The bank accounts of non-resident Indians (NRIs) held in the country received $6.4 billion during April 2022-February 2023, more than twice the $2.35 billion during the same period in FY22.
However, the outstanding amounts in NRI deposits fell to $135.54 billion at the end of February 2023 from $136.82 billion in January 2023, according to the Reserve Bank of India data.

In January 2023, breaking the streak of declines, outstanding NRI deposits had risen to $136.82 billion from $134.48 billion in December 2022. In March they were $139.02 billion.
Bankers said inflows rose due to facilities like easing limits on interest rates. In July, the RBI took steps to enhance inflows into NRI accounts. These were easing caps on interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), and Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits, and exemption from maintaining the cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio on incremental deposits until November 4.

A further analysis indicated FCNR (B) deposits were $18.4 billion this February, marginally up from $18.2 billion in January. They were also slightly higher compared to $17.29 billion a year ago. FCNR (B) deposits were at $16.91 billion in March.
NRE deposits were $94.13 billion this February, down sequentially from $95.49 billion in January and $101.11 billion a year ago. NRE deposits were $100.8 billion in March 2022. Eligible NRIs can put money in NRE deposits in any foreign denomination and withdraw it in rupees.

Also Read

Flows into NRI deposits surge in April-Sept, but outstanding amount falling

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

State Bank of India, IDBI Bank hike retail fixed deposit rates

In a U-turn, outstanding NRI deposits rise in October, shows RBI data

India's GDP to grow at 6.2% in FY24, RBI to cut rate in Q1: Morgan Stanley

RBI paper sees positive surprises, says IMF may err on India growth outlook

SBI General FY23 net profit jumps 40% to Rs 184 cr, premium up by 17.6%

RBI allows HDFC Bank to meet priority sector goal in 3 years post merger

A snapshot of personal loan rates offered by various banks with details


Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) are accounts where the money is kept in rupees and cannot be freely converted into foreign currency. NRO deposits slipped to $23 billion in February 2023 from $23.12 billion in January. But they were up from $21.16 billion a year ago.
Topics : NRI bank deposits NRI deposit RBI

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Flows into NRI bank deposits in India top $6 bn mark in April 2022-Feb 2023

banks
2 min read

India's GDP to grow at 6.2% in FY24, RBI to cut rate in Q1: Morgan Stanley

GDP Growth
2 min read
Premium

No hike needed if inflation within tolerance band: MPC member Ashima Goyal

Ashima Goyal
3 min read
Premium

RBI paper sees positive surprises, says IMF may err on India growth outlook

RBI
5 min read

SBI General FY23 net profit jumps 40% to Rs 184 cr, premium up by 17.6%

SBI General FY23 net profit jumps 40% to Rs 184 cr, premium up by 17.6%
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Minutes of April MPC meeting: Members split on economic growth prospects

rbi, reserve bank of india
4 min read

Ultra-rich Indians are now parking more money in gold: Knight Frank survey

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read

RBI allows HDFC Bank to meet priority sector goal in 3 years post merger

hdfc, bank, HDFC bank
3 min read
Premium

When inflation gets closer to 4%, focus can shift to growth: Jayanth Varma

Jayanth R Varma, member, Monetary Policy Committee
5 min read

LIC's knock-on effect: New business premium of insurers drops 12%

Insurance, digital
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon