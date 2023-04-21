RBI paper sees positive surprises, says IMF may err on India growth outlook

Days after the International Monetary Fund cut India’s GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent projected earlier, a paper authored by Reserve Bank of India staffers said the multi-lateral body may ‘encounter forecast error’ as there could be positive surprises on the growth front.
The state of the economy report for April, authored by RBI deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, Michael Debabrata Patra, and others, said, “Although too early to tell, most recent data arrivals suggest that the multilateral institutions – the IMF, in particular – might encounter forecast errors, with actual outcomes surprising them positively.”
RBI maintains that the views expressed in the article are those of the authors, not of the central bank.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or