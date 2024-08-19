Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / FM asks RRBs to devise suitable products aligning with MSME clusters

FM asks RRBs to devise suitable products aligning with MSME clusters

Sitharaman also asked sponsor banks and RRBs to recognise the challenges ahead and continue focusing on maintaining asset quality, expanding digital services

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

finance minister emphasised on active outreach by the RRB branches located in MSME clusters. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to devise suitable products aligning with MSME clusters to increase banking penetration.
During a review meeting with chairpersons of RRBs and CEOs of their sponsored bank, the finance minister emphasised active outreach by the RRB branches located in MSME clusters to ensure credit to small and micro enterprises in areas like textile, wooden furniture, leather, food processing, packing materials etc. that hold immense potential for increasing the loan portfolio.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sitharaman also asked sponsor banks and RRBs to recognise the challenges ahead and continue focusing on maintaining asset quality, expanding digital services, and ensuring robust corporate governance.
During the meeting, Sitharaman underlined that all RRBs must have their own up-to-date technology stack to stay relevant and noted that digital banking services like mobile banking will be a boon for regions with relatively challenging physical connectivity (like northeastern states and hilly regions).
The sponsor banks have a significant role in these endeavours by providing technical assistance, sharing best practices, and ensuring that RRBs have access to the resources they need to succeed, an official statement issued after the meeting said.
Given the crucial role of RRBs in supporting the rural economy, she urged RRBs to also put greater thrust on the clear identification of beneficiaries while sanctioning loans under various schemes like PM Vishwakarma and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
RRBs were also directed to increase their share in ground-level agriculture credit disbursement, it said.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Margin pressure may force banks to align loan growth to deposits: RBI

Commercial banks mobilised ~1.45 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) in June to strengthen their balance sheets ahead of the quarter-end, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India.

NRI deposits see nearly $4 billion inflows in April-June FY25: RBI data

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS drop 24% to $6.9 billion in Q1 FY25

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

Periodic revision of deposit insurance coverage warranted: RBI dy governor

SBI

Incremental deposit growth outpaced credit growth since FY22: SBI Research

During a presentation in the review meeting, the minister also appreciated RRBs for the improvement in their financial performance and technology upgrades ever since the regular review was initiated in 2022 and urged them to continue the momentum in the future.
RRBs have recorded the highest-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 7,571 crore in 2023-24, and the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of 6.1 per cent is the lowest in the previous 10 years.
The meeting was also attended by Department of Financial Services Secretary-Designate M Nagraju, Additional Secretary MP Tangirala and other senior officials from the DFS, representatives of RBI, SIDBI and NABARD.
Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister reviewed the financial performance of public sector banks. This was the first review meeting with the presentation of the full Budget for 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman meets heads of PSBs, exhorts banks to improve deposit growth

PremiumUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to take stock of public sector lenders' deposit growth, credit-to-deposit ratio, and asset quality

FM to discuss bad loans taken over by NARCL with PSBs, RRBs on Monday

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Urgent need to address $4 trn financing gap to accelerate SDG progress: FM

Sitharaman, Gopinath

India must focus on skilled workforce to become developed by 2047: Gopinath

FDI

Foreign exchange rules amended: Cross-border share swaps eased by govt

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Regional Rural Banks MSME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon