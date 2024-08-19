Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Outward remittances under RBI's LRS drop 24% to $6.9 billion in Q1 FY25

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS drop 24% to $6.9 billion in Q1 FY25

In June 2024, overall remittances fell around 44 per cent Y-o-Y to $2.18 billion amid a decline in remittances across categories

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Representative Picture

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) dropped 24.39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $6.9 billion in the April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25, from $9.1 billion in the year-ago period.

In June 2024, overall remittances fell around 44 per cent Y-o-Y to $2.18 billion amid a decline in remittances across categories.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Q1 FY24, there was a surge in outward remittances due to the revision in norms for tax collection at source (TCS) on LRS. The Union Government introduced TCS on remittances under the scheme for all purposes except education and medical treatment, scheduled to be effective from July 1, 2023, which was later deferred to October 1, 2023.

The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004, permitting all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. In its initial phase, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.

During the quarter, remittances declined across categories except for donations, medical treatment, and others.

In Q1 FY25, the largest segment—international travel—recorded a 6 per cent drop to $3.8 billion compared to $4.07 billion in the year-ago period. Similarly, remittances for the maintenance of close relatives dropped by 46 per cent Y-o-Y to $983.2 million.

Likewise, remittances under the ‘gift’ category dropped by nearly 41 per cent from last year to $811.9 million. Investments in equity and debt schemes also witnessed a drop to $318.02 million in the first quarter of FY25, compared to $503.73 million in the year-ago period. Remittances for deposits saw a steep decline of 61 per cent Y-o-Y to $164.7 million.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman meets heads of PSBs, exhorts banks to improve deposit growth

Tax

FinMin must identify high risk taxpayers in GST composition scheme: CAG

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 11 paise to 83.84 against US dollar during early trade

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Urgent need to address $4 trn financing gap to accelerate SDG progress: FM

Gita Gopinath with Nirmala Sitharaman

Open to exploring more ways to increase collaboration with IMF: FM


Spending by Indians on overseas education saw a drop of nearly 14 per cent to $596.08 million from $694.41 million in the same period last year.

On the other hand, remittances made for medical treatment rose by 43.5 per cent Y-o-Y to $24.46 million, whereas donations saw an uptick of 3.6 per cent to $4.29 million.

Also Read

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

Periodic revision of deposit insurance coverage warranted: RBI dy governor

SBI

Incremental deposit growth outpaced credit growth since FY22: SBI Research

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI releases framework for financial market self-regulatory organisations

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

RBI Deputy Governor Rao moots periodic revision of deposit insurance

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

TMB rallies 4% following RBI approval of Salee Sukumaran Nair as MD, CEO

Topics : RBI Outward Remittances LRS outward remittance Economic Systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon