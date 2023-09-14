Focusing on enabling UPI, e-rupee interoperability, says RBI deputy guv

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is focusing on enabling interoperability of the United Payments Interface with the central bank's digital currency or e-rupee, deputy governor Rabi Sankar told reporters on Thursday.

The country was on track to achieve 1 million retail e-rupee transactions per day, Sankar added.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak, Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Also Read The Kerala story is against ISIS, doesn't target any religion: Sudipto Sen Sourav Ganguly buys stake in inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left Test captaincy: Sourav Ganguly Asia Cup: Sourav Ganguly says number 4 position won't make much difference FADA seeks reduction in GST rates for entry-level two-wheelers to 18% JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper Fund review: ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund Cashfree Payments launches one-step UPI payment solution for businesses Bank of India raises Rs 2,000 cr via tier II bonds at coupon rate of 7.88%