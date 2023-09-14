Focusing on enabling UPI, e-rupee interoperability, says RBI deputy guv

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is focusing on enabling interoperability of the United Payments Interface with the central bank's digital currency or e-rupee, deputy governor Rabi Sankar told reporters on Thursday.
The country was on track to achieve 1 million retail e-rupee transactions per day, Sankar added.
(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak, Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
