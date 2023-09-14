Confirmation

Focusing on enabling UPI, e-rupee interoperability, says RBI deputy guv

The Reserve Bank of India is focusing on enabling interoperability of the United Payments Interface with the central bank's digital currency or e-rupee, deputy governor Rabi Sankar said

T Rabi Sankar

T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Listen to This Article

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is focusing on enabling interoperability of the United Payments Interface with the central bank's digital currency or e-rupee, deputy governor Rabi Sankar told reporters on Thursday.
The country was on track to achieve 1 million retail e-rupee transactions per day, Sankar added.
 
(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak, Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI UPI Fintech

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

