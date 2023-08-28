Food inflation transitory as monetary policy restrictive: MPC member Varma

Food inflation tends to be 'transitory' if monetary policy is restrictive as it currently is, a member of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said on Monday, adding that he was not surprised by the July retail inflation print.

"My view has been that there is much greater urgency in bringing inflation to within the band than there is to bringing it to the centre of the band," MPC member Jayanth Varma told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF).

Led by vegetables, food inflation in India soared to an over three-year high of 11.5% in July. This pushed retail inflation to 7.44%, above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort band.

Varma said rural demand was an issue, and a poor monsoon was as much of a growth shock as it was an inflation shock.

"So we need to watch this carefully," he added.

Also Read IND vs WI 2023: After India debut, Tilak Varma hopes to win World Cup Asia Cup: Newbie Tilak Varma confident of carrying List A form into ODIs When inflation gets closer to 4%, focus can shift to growth: Jayanth Varma WI vs IND 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma calls skipper Rohit Sharma his inspiration The Tilak Varma question: Ashwin, Jaffer want him Indian team for World Cup ITAT nixes additional tax demand on firm for deposits during demonetisation Jan Dhan Yojana revolutionised financial inclusion in India: FM Sitharaman Rupee appreciates 12 paise to 82.52 against US dollar in early trade Fresh govt curbs: 'Nearly half of basmati exports may be impacted' A step-by-step approach to CBDC