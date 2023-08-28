Confirmation

Food inflation transitory as monetary policy restrictive: MPC member Varma

Varma said rural demand was an issue, and a poor monsoon was as much of a growth shock as it was an inflation shock

Jayanth Varma

Led by vegetables, food inflation in India soared to an over three-year high of 11.5% in July. This pushed retail inflation to 7.44%, above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort band.

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 12:33 PM IST
Food inflation tends to be 'transitory' if monetary policy is restrictive as it currently is, a member of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said on Monday, adding that he was not surprised by the July retail inflation print.
"My view has been that there is much greater urgency in bringing inflation to within the band than there is to bringing it to the centre of the band," MPC member Jayanth Varma told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF).
Varma said rural demand was an issue, and a poor monsoon was as much of a growth shock as it was an inflation shock.
"So we need to watch this carefully," he added.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : food inflation MPC RBI

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

