Nearly half of basmati rice exports could be impacted due to price cap

Approximately half of India's annual basmati rice exports could be affected due to a recent government decision to permit exports only for basmati priced above $1,200 per tonne in international markets, according to leading industry figures.

In financial year 23, India exported around 4.6 million tonnes of basmati rice. Exporters noted that the average Free on Board (FOB) price for basmati rice stands at around $1,050 per tonne. Typically, basmati rice exports occur in three forms: raw or brown, steam, and parboiled. Of these, over 50 per cent of the exports consist of parboiled basmati rice, which falls within the $1,200 FOB price limit.

"Implementing the $1,200 price cap will significantly affect basmati rice exports," said Atul Garg, Managing Director of GRM Overseas Ltd, one of India's leading basmati rice exporters. He added that the long-term impact of this policy shift on the industry will hinge on how exporters, domestic farmers, and the government adapt to these export policy changes.

The Centre recently issued an order disallowing exports of basmati rice priced below $1,200 per tonne, aiming to curb potential "illegal" shipments of white non-basmati rice under the guise of premium basmati rice. The commerce ministry, in a Sunday statement, directed trade promotion body APEDA not to register contracts priced below $1,200 per tonne. Contracts already in place below this price point have been put on hold.

The statement further revealed that a committee led by the chairman of APEDA will be established to evaluate future courses of action.