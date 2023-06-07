close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

270 mn loans to women under MUDRA; here's all you need to know about scheme

The MUDRA loans are given by commercial banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks, microfinance institutions, and non-banking financial institutions

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mudra Yojna

Mudra Yojna

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Higher penetration doubles quarterly MSME loan disbursals since 2020: Rpt

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

96% MSMEs in India optimistic about 2023, expect profits to rise: Report

Lenders to step up work on large size loans under MUDRA scheme

Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER

Banks' reliance on AI to handle customer service worries consumer watchdog

Non-life insurance premium grew 18.1% to Rs 18,031.48 crore in May

Banks can offer NDF contracts to resident Indians for hedging: RBI

Despite heavy supply, debt cost slips marginally for states to 7.32%

Visits to banks, physical presentation of documents can be avoided: Report

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Modi govt government of India MUDRA Mudra loans women entrepreneurs Finance Ministry BS Web Reports MSME Banks

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Banks' reliance on AI to handle customer service worries consumer watchdog

Artificial intelligence
3 min read

Non-life insurance premium grew 18.1% to Rs 18,031.48 crore in May

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance
1 min read

Banks can offer NDF contracts to resident Indians for hedging: RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
1 min read

Despite heavy supply, debt cost slips marginally for states to 7.32%

rupee, loan, indian rupee
1 min read

Visits to banks, physical presentation of documents can be avoided: Report

rbi, reserve bank of india
2 min read

Most Popular

Explained: How to claim HRA if you are living with your parents

Home Loan
7 min read

Can you avoid 20% TCS if you book foreign tours with a credit card?

travel
5 min read

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Odisha train crash
10 min read

Bankers await signs on RBI's liquidity approach amid persisting disconnect

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

Microfinance grows by nearly 10 times in 10 years to cross Rs 5 trn mark

rupee, loan, indian rupee
13 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon