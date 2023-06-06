close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Banks can offer NDF contracts to resident Indians for hedging: RBI

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank has issued rules allowing banks to offer non-deliverable forward contracts involving the rupee to resident Indians.

Reuters MUMBAI
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank has issued rules allowing banks to offer non-deliverable forward contracts involving the rupee to resident Indians.

These contracts can be issued to non-retail residents for hedging purposes and settled in Indian rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification.

For contracts with a person resident outside India, the settlement can be in Indian rupees or any foreign currency, it said.

The central bank had announced its plans to expand the NDF market in April but rules were awaited.

Banks can issue these contracts via IFSC banking units. An IFSC Banking Unit, or "IBU", is a bank permitted by the Reserve Bank of India to operate from an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

 

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Despite heavy supply, debt cost slips marginally for states to 7.32%

Visits to banks, physical presentation of documents can be avoided: Report

RBI monetary policy committee begins deliberations on finalising key rates

Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

Multi-asset funds: Diversified portfolio ensures smoother experience

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI Banks

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Despite heavy supply, debt cost slips marginally for states to 7.32%

rupee, loan, indian rupee
1 min read

Visits to banks, physical presentation of documents can be avoided: Report

rbi, reserve bank of india
2 min read

RBI monetary policy committee begins deliberations on finalising key rates

rbi, reserve bank of india
1 min read

Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs
1 min read

Multi-asset funds: Diversified portfolio ensures smoother experience

Concerns of a taper gain significance as the delta variant threatens the global economic recovery.
4 min read

Most Popular

Explained: How to claim HRA if you are living with your parents

Home Loan
7 min read

Can you avoid 20% TCS if you book foreign tours with a credit card?

travel
5 min read

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Odisha train crash
10 min read

Bankers await signs on RBI's liquidity approach amid persisting disconnect

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti'

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon