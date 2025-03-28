Govt faces leadership gaps across key financial regulatory bodies

The government will soon need to start a headhunting exercise to fill top positions across key financial regulatory bodies, including those overseeing pensions, insurance, banking, and financial reporting, as several of these roles are currently vacant or will soon become available.

For the chairperson post of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the Ministry of Finance will be accepting applications till April 6, 2025, and will start the selection process thereafter. The term of its last chairperson, Debashish Panda, ended on March 13, 2025.

“The applicant should have a minimum