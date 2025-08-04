Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Govt pushes financial inclusion as banks open 559 mn Jan Dhan accounts

Govt pushes financial inclusion as banks open 559 mn Jan Dhan accounts

As of date, over 55.90 crore accounts have been opened under the PMJDY, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply

banks, bank account, deposit, jan dhan

As part of the saturation drive, banks across the country are engaged in a nationwide campaign for deepening financial inclusion (FI) schemes and re-KYC in bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is committed to deepening financial inclusion and ensuring that access to basic banking services leads to meaningful participation in the formal financial system, including access to credit, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in August 2014 marked a significant step in banking the unbanked by facilitating the opening of basic savings bank deposit accounts, with associated features, such as RuPay debit cards and an in-built overdraft facility, he said.

As of date, over 55.90 crore accounts have been opened under the PMJDY, he said in a written reply.

 

As part of the saturation drive, banks across the country are engaged in a nationwide campaign for deepening financial inclusion (FI) schemes and re-KYC in bank accounts of beneficiaries.

The three-month drive, which started on July 1, would end on September 30, 2025.

Also Read

People in line

Govt asks banks to close inactive accounts opened under PM Jan-Dhan Yojanapremium

Stock market

Morgan Stanley raises Sensex target to 89K by June 2026, implies 10% upside

ENG vs IND

Siraj had a phenomenal series and finish: Brook lauds Indian pacer

VInfast

Vietnamese auto major VinFast inaugurates EV assembly unit in Thoothukudi

JSW steel

JSW Steel, JFE to invest ₹5,845 crore in expanding electrical steel output

As part of the campaign, banks are holding camps at Gram Panchayat (GP) level in their endeavour to provide these services at the doorstep for re-verification of KYC of existing Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts and other bank accounts, opening of PMJDY accounts for unbanked adults and enrolment under social security schemes, i.e. the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The camps are also being utilised to create awareness about unclaimed deposits and to redress grievances.

The local administrative machinery is supporting the initiative, and the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Reserve Bank of India are monitoring the progress closely.

Given the magnitude of the coverage to be achieved over the ensuing months, banks have been permitted to use the services of business correspondents in the re-KYC process.

Accordingly, BCs are also participating in the camps, along with banks present in the GPs, to facilitate customers in updating their KYC status.

During the first month of the nationwide campaign, 1.05 lakh camps have been conducted so far in as many GPs (covering one third of the total GPs in the country), with over 6 lakh PMJDY accounts opened, 7 lakh plus enrolments under PMJJBY, approximately 12 lakh enrolments under PMSBY and 3 lakh enrolments under APY.

Re-KYC has been done in 14.22 lakh bank accounts through the camp mode. Customers may kindly make use of these camps.

Replying to another question, Chaudhary said the implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and other governance reforms has led to the removal of duplicate and fake beneficiaries, and the plugging of leakages.

As a result, he said, the government has been able to better target genuine and deserving beneficiaries.

These measures have resulted in estimated savings/benefits amounting to ₹4,31,138.05 crore (up to FY 2023-24), he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GST

GST evasion of ₹7.08 trn detected in 5 yrs, includes ITC fraud of ₹1.79 trn

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI's MPC meet begins today: Repo rate, stance, inflation outlook, and more

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Trump's tariff shock likely to deepen rupee's slide, hurt recovery further

rbi rate cut

RBI's MPC likely to keep repo rate unchanged: Business Standard pollpremium

Kissan, KCC

Kisan Credit Card accounts in PSBs down 1.8% to 22.5 million in FY25premium

Topics : Jan Dhan accounts Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon