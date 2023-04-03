close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Investment banker Sudha Shivkumar is now president of Ficci women's wing

As 40th President of FLO, she will focus on empowering women by facilitating an enabling environment that promotes entrepreneurship, industry participation and economic development of women

BS Reporter Chennai
ficci logo

Source: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chennai-based Sudha Shivkumar took over as the 40th President of Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO), the oldest women-led and  women-centric business chamber of Southeast Asia.
As the 40th National President of FLO, Shivkumar will focus on empowering women by facilitating an enabling environment that promotes entrepreneurship, industry participation and economic development of women.

“Development of entrepreneurship among women has been central to FLO’s philosophy and mission. Taking this vision forward my  focus during her tenure would be to transform the power of woman’s voices into forward thinking economic initiatives by changing perceptions and influencing policies," Shivkumar said.
Shivkumar is a lawyer and investment banker by profession. Her career spans over 32 years. She has worked for large organisations and mutual funds, managing international portfolios and spearheading non-profit ventures, all while keenly mentoring and inspiring women from all walks of life.

Shivkumar completed her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Madras. She specialised in Corporate and Bankruptcy laws to build her expertise in these fields and completed a Master of Applied Finance with specialization in Investment Banking from Macquarie University, Sydney, with distinction.
For 13 years, Shivkumar headed a leading non-banking reputed finance company, following which she led the operations of a South-India-based mutual fund with assets under management of Rs 25,000 crore. For seven years, she handled a Rs 350-crore portfolio of an international group of high net worth individuals.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

RBI has a responsibility to promote sustainable economic growth: DG Rao

Neeraj Nigam new RBI executive director, will lead consumer education dept

Sundaram Home Finance to double number of branches giving small biz loans

Rupee depreciates by 25 paise to 82.46 against US dollar in early trade

MPC may raise rate by another 25 bps as inflation woes persist: BS Poll


Currently, Shivkumar is the Director of her family’s business of manufacturing auto ancillaries. She was the managing director of her family-owned foundry, a role she held for five years.
She was the Chairperson of FLO Chennai Chapter in 2016-17. FLO at present has 19 chapters across India with about 3,000 businesswomen as its members.
Topics : FICCI | Investment | finance | Top 10 headlines

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Investment banker Sudha Shivkumar is now president of Ficci women's wing

ficci logo
2 min read

RBI has a responsibility to promote sustainable economic growth: DG Rao

M Rajeshwar Rao
4 min read
Premium

Make part-prepayments to cut home loan tenor, but don't use retirement fund

banks
4 min read

Neeraj Nigam new RBI executive director, will lead consumer education dept

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Sundaram Home Finance to double number of branches giving small biz loans

Sundaram Finance looks to grow AUM beyond Rs 50,000 crore in 3 years
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

MPC may raise rate by another 25 bps as inflation woes persist: BS Poll

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read
Premium

ATM cassette-swaps to start in June as cash refills go contactless

ATMs, ATM industry
3 min read
Premium

Last-minute dash for debt mutual funds before tax advantage vanishes

Sebi's one-scheme-per-category to shake up mutual funds' industry
3 min read

Fundraising via REITs hits all-time low in FY23 on higher yields on debt

startups, funding, business
4 min read

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon