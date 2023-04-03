close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nainital Bank raises Rs 100 cr via rights issue to meet future requirements

Mumbai-based BoB had taken over Nainital Bank in 1973 on the directions of the Reserve Bank of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nainital Bank

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nainital Bank, a subsidiary of public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB), on Monday said it has raised around Rs 100 crore through a rights issue to meet future capital requirements.

BoB holds 98.57 per cent stake in Nainital Bank.

The amount was raised on March 29, 2023, Nainital Bank said in a statement.

Nainital Bank has a presence in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi & NCR, Rajasthan and Haryana with 168 branches, it said.

The bank's business touched the Rs 12,305-crore mark as on March 31, 2023. Net NPA stood at 2.50 per cent, Provision Coverage Ratio at 80 per cent and Capital to Risk Assets Ratio (CRAR) at 16 per cent as per latest figures (unaudited), it said.

The board of BoB in December approved a proposal to sell its majority stake in Nainital Bank.

Also Read

Rajasthan's Dr. Kriti Bharti bags Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

Iran in a 'full-fledged human rights crisis,' says UN rights chief Turk

UN committee calls for probe into Xinjiang Uyghur human rights violations

UN economic body accredits 9 human rights, minority groups after US push

Dhanlaxmi Bank sees 23% rise in gold loan book; total deposits up 7%

Investment banker Sudha Shivkumar is now president of Ficci women's wing

RBI has a responsibility to promote sustainable economic growth: DG Rao

Neeraj Nigam new RBI executive director, will lead consumer education dept

Sundaram Home Finance to double number of branches giving small biz loans

Mumbai-based BoB had taken over Nainital Bank in 1973 on the directions of the Reserve Bank of India.

Topics : Nainital Bank | funding | Bank of Baroda

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dhanlaxmi Bank sees 23% rise in gold loan book; total deposits up 7%

Dhanlaxmi Bank
1 min read

Investment banker Sudha Shivkumar is now president of Ficci women's wing

ficci logo
2 min read

RBI has a responsibility to promote sustainable economic growth: DG Rao

M Rajeshwar Rao
4 min read
Premium

Make part-prepayments to cut home loan tenor, but don't use retirement fund

banks
4 min read

Neeraj Nigam new RBI executive director, will lead consumer education dept

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

MPC may raise rate by another 25 bps as inflation woes persist: BS Poll

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read
Premium

Last-minute dash for debt mutual funds before tax advantage vanishes

Sebi's one-scheme-per-category to shake up mutual funds' industry
3 min read

Investment banker Sudha Shivkumar is now president of Ficci women's wing

ficci logo
2 min read

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data
3 min read
Premium

Make part-prepayments to cut home loan tenor, but don't use retirement fund

banks
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon