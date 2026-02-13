PFRDA plans higher equity exposure, new asset classes to boost NPS returns

The regulator has raised equity exposure in its government composite NPS scheme to 19 per cent from 15 per cent and expects allocations to rise further to 25 per cent. The move follows the regulator’s decision to permit equity exposure of up to 25 per cent for the government composite scheme. The PFRDA chairman said that pension funds are likely to gradually move towards the new 25 per cent ceiling in line with demand from government employees who have sought higher equity allocation.

As equity exposure rises, corporate bond holdings have eased marginally, while government securities remain broadly stable in proportion. The rebalancing comes amid expectations that government bond yields could soften over the longer term, prompting the regulator to explore new asset classes to preserve return profiles.

“If you look at the share of GSEC compared to last year, it’s about the same. Equity has gone up a bit, corporate bonds have come down a little bit. Because we have allowed equity to grow from 15 per cent to 25 per cent for the largest scheme, which is the government composite scheme. So, obviously equity has gone up; today, it’s at about 19 per cent or so. And therefore I think corporate bonds have as a group come down a little bit,” said Ramann.

“The pension funds would probably like to go up to 25 per cent equity in that scheme. That’s the demand from government employees also, that they are underweight on equity,” he added.

Additionally, PFRDA is preparing to begin investments in alternative investment funds (AIFs), a new asset class for the NPS. While no allocations have been made so far, operating systems are now in place and the first investments could be made before the end of the current financial year. The regulator has also allowed limited exposure to gold and silver exchange-traded funds within the alternatives bucket, subject to strict caps.

“We’ve not put any money into it till now. We’ve created the structure; we’ve got the operating systems in place. We should be able to have money flowing into AIFs fairly soon,” he said.

“Hopefully, it should start off within this fiscal year. But when the first investment happens, it’s going to be soon. But we should be ready to go within March,” he added.

Beyond portfolio diversification, PFRDA is working on a market-linked assured return product. The proposed structure may not offer a hard guarantee but could provide returns within a specified band to lower guarantee costs while remaining more attractive than traditional annuities. “If you are told it’s 8 per cent and you get 7.5 per cent, you are not going to be really upset,” the chairperson said, indicating that a limited band may be more viable than a fully guaranteed product.

Separately, the regulator is piloting a medical savings-linked initiative under the NPS framework in collaboration with pension funds and healthcare providers. The proposal involves creating a dedicated medical corpus, effectively a self-funded deductible that can be used for hospital and diagnostic expenses. Pension funds are in discussions with health insurers to offer group top-up insurance plans over and above the subscriber’s deductible.

One pilot, led by ICICI Pension Fund, involves a tie-up with Apollo Hospitals to offer preferential rates to NPS subscribers by leveraging aggregation benefits. Other experiments are exploring structured top-up insurance products, wherein subscribers commit to maintaining a minimum self-pay amount, potentially Rs 50,000, to access higher coverage at competitive group rates.

The regulator said instant settlement to hospitals, backed by funds under pension management, could make the model more attractive than existing government reimbursement systems. The initiative is positioned as a long-term medical emergency fund rather than an insurance product, aimed at improving health coverage penetration.

The regulator is also seeing interest from banks in setting up pension fund subsidiaries. Enquiries have been received from at least two banks, including ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, with processes underway. A consortium led by Union Bank of India and Indian Bank is also exploring entry, potentially through a bank-dominated structure. The application window remains open until March 21, the chairperson said.

On distribution, PFRDA is developing a digital gateway with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to integrate NPS onboarding with UPI-based platforms and third-party application providers (TPAPs). The objective is to enable seamless, three-step account creation and tap into India’s large digital payments user base.