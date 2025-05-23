Friday, May 23, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves fall $4.9 bn due to decline in gold holdings

India's forex reserves fall $4.9 bn due to decline in gold holdings

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $4.9 billion to $685.7 billion in the week ended May 16 due to a sharp $5.1 billion decline in gold reserves

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $4.9 billion in the week ended 16 May, primarily due to a decline in gold reserves, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Gold reserves alone declined by $5.1 billion during the week.
 
The total reserves stood at $685.7 billion as of 16 May. In the preceding week, the reserves had increased by $4.5 billion to $690 billion.
 
The reserves had reached an all-time high of $705 billion in the last week of September 2024. 
 
 
Experts attributed the decline to revaluation losses following a fall in global gold prices. Gold prices dropped 3.6 per cent to $3,203 per ounce during the week.

“There was a revaluation loss of $3.4 billion due to the fall in gold prices, and a small amount of selling by the RBI in the spot market,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.
 
Foreign currency assets increased by $279 million in the reporting week.
 
The rupee appreciated by 0.1 per cent during the same period.
 
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by $43 million to $18.4 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also lower by $3 million at $4.3 billion in the reporting week. 
 

Topics : Forex RBI Central bank

First Published: May 23 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

