Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian companies filed ECB intent worth $9.54 billion in December 2024

Indian companies filed ECB intent worth $9.54 billion in December 2024

Of this, the intent for fund-raising through the automatic route amounted to $6.23 billion, while that via the approval route stood at $3.3 billion, according to RBI data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

(Photo: Reuters)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals in December 2024 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $9.54 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).
 
Of this, the intent for fund-raising through the automatic route amounted to $6.23 billion, while that via the approval route stood at $3.3 billion, according to RBI data.
 
Among the prominent firms that filed intent with the RBI in December 2024 are Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for $2.97 billion to refinance earlier ECBs, and Indian Oil Corporation for $530 million for refinancing old ECBs, working capital, and general corporate purposes. JSW Steel Ltd plans to raise $300 million for modernisation, with the ECBs having a tenure of five years and three months. JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd is raising $80 million to refinance earlier ECBs.
 
 
Large NBFC Tata Capital Ltd filed to raise over $750 million from the international capital market for on-lending operations. Tata Capital Housing Finance filed for over $200 million. Another financial services company, REC Ltd, is looking to raise over $430 million from the overseas branch of an Indian commercial bank for on-lending activities. Shriram Finance Ltd is raising close to $1.5 billion from a commercial bank for on-lending operations.
 
According to the RBI’s State of the Economy report (January 2024 bulletin), on a cumulative basis, ECB registrations ($33.8 billion) and disbursements ($30.9 billion) during April–November 2024 were higher compared to the corresponding period last year. Adjusting for ECB outflows on account of principal repayment of $17.4 billion, net ECB inflows ($13.5 billion) during the current financial year were more than double compared to a year ago ($5.6 billion).
 
Registrations for ECBs by Indian companies almost doubled to $49.2 billion in the year ended March 2024 (FY24) from $26.6 billion in FY23. Disbursement in ECBs was also over 60 per cent higher at $38.4 billion in FY24 compared to $23.8 billion in FY23, according to the RBI.
   

More From This Section

Rupee vs $

Reserve Bank of India pulls back rupee from the brink of 88 against dollar

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to buy Rs 40,000 crore govt securities via OMO auction on Thursday

loans, debt

Centre releases Rs 1.11 trillion interest-free loans to states in Apr-Jan

Bonds

Govt bond yields edge higher as investors grapple with policy setback

A dedicated unit of tax sleuths tracking cases of evasion in the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era may cease to exist from financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

GST evasion of Rs 1.88 trn detected by CGST officers during April-Dec 2024

Topics : NBFC ECB India Inc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon