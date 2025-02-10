Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Govt bond yields edge higher as investors grapple with policy setback

Govt bond yields edge higher as investors grapple with policy setback

The central bank cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points on Friday, its first reduction in nearly five years, but did not announce any measures to boost banking system liquidity

Bonds

The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.7128 per cent, compared with its previous close of 6.7043 per cent. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields ended higher for a second consecutive session on Monday as investors continued to agonize over the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision. 
The central bank cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points on Friday, its first reduction in nearly five years, but did not announce any measures to boost banking system liquidity, souring sentiment and putting upward pressure on yields. 
The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.7128 per cent, compared with its previous close of 6.7043 per cent. 
The Reserve Bank of India has been injecting liquidity into the banking system, which may be sufficient to ensure core liquidity could end the fiscal year around neutral levels, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said in a note. 
 
However, there was an expectation of more by way of announcements in the policy, and that did not happen, it said. 

Also Read

Bonds

Govt bond yields slip on signs of gradual tariff approach from Trump

Bonds

Bond yields drop 6 bps to 6.75% on RBI's daily VRR auction assurance

Bonds

Govt 10-year bond yield logs biggest single-day rise in over 7 months

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs exit domestic debt market as bond yield gap with US shrinks

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK's long-term borrowing costs jump to highest level since 1998. Here's why

A falling rupee also weighed on sentiment. 
The currency hit a lifetime low of 87.95 against the dollar on Monday, as the threat of additional US tariffs triggered losses across most Asian currencies. It ended down 0.1 per cent at 87.4750. 
The RBI not including the benchmark bond in an open market purchase also pushed yields higher. 
Still, the 10-year bond is the top choice after the rate cut, Deepak Agrawal, chief investment officer - fixed income, at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management said, amid hopes of further bond purchases. 
The central bank is scheduled to buy another 400 billion rupees of bonds through February 21.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

A dedicated unit of tax sleuths tracking cases of evasion in the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era may cease to exist from financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

GST evasion of Rs 1.88 trn detected by CGST officers during April-Dec 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Action against banks, NBFCs if they violate gold auction norms: Sitharaman

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee hits record low of 87.95 against US dollar in early trade today

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

US tariffs' scare push rupee to record low, RBI steps in to cap losses

Premiummsme, economic growth

Small can be beautiful: MSME sector gears up for transformational changes

Topics : Bond Yields bond yield India bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon