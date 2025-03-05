Individual housing finance market to grow to Rs 77-81 trn by FY30: Report

The individual housing finance market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-16 per cent to Rs 77-81 trillion by FY30 from its current valuation of Rs 33 trillion, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings. The report said robust structural elements and favourable government incentives will make the housing finance segment an attractive asset class for lenders.

The residential properties market remains buoyant, a key driver of the housing finance industry, with an absolute growth of 74 per cent since calendar year (CY) 2019. While sales performance in CY24 normalised, it still reflected sustained