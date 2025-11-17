Insurance could be exempted from GST so that insurers can claim ITC: LIC MD

While the goods and services tax (GST) on premiums for individual life and health insurance has been reduced to zero from 18 per cent, Ratnakar Patnaik, managing director of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), on Monday urged the government to consider exempting insurance from GST as such an exemption would allow insurance companies to claim input tax credit (ITC), which has been withdrawn under the current GST structure, resulting in margin losses for most insurers.

Additionally, he said the government could perhaps look at increasing the threshold for high-value policies whose proceeds are taxed by the government on maturity from Rs