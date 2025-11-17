Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Insurance could be exempted from GST so that insurers can claim ITC: LIC MD

Insurance could be exempted from GST so that insurers can claim ITC: LIC MD

LIC MD Ratnakar Patnaik urges the government to exempt insurance from GST to restore input tax credit and suggests raising the tax threshold for high-value insurance policies

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut
premium

Additionally, Ratnakar Patnaik said the government could perhaps look at increasing the threshold for high-value policies whose proceeds are taxed by the government on maturity from Rs 500,000 currently to Rs 10 lakh.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the goods and services tax (GST) on premiums for individual life and health insurance has been reduced to zero from 18 per cent, Ratnakar Patnaik, managing director of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), on Monday urged the government to consider exempting insurance from GST as such an exemption would allow insurance companies to claim input tax credit (ITC), which has been withdrawn under the current GST structure, resulting in margin losses for most insurers.
 
Additionally, he said the government could perhaps look at increasing the threshold for high-value policies whose proceeds are taxed by the government on maturity from Rs
Topics : LIC ITC GST finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon