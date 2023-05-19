

RuPay and JCB announced the third phase of a limited-time cashback campaign for all RuPay JCB Debit and Credit Cardholders. During the offer period, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40 per cent cashback on purchases made at retail stores in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. In-store purchase means a face-to-face point of sale (PoS) transaction made at a merchant location. Japan's international payment brand JCB International Co will partner with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and offer 40 per cent cashback to RuPay JCB cardholders on in-store purchases, the company said in an official release.



Yo Sato, senior vice-president, JCB International said, “Continuing on our journey to offer unparalleled experiences to our cardmembers, we are delighted to announce the launch of our third cashback campaign in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. During summer holidays, we anticipate a high flow of tourists to these locations and this offer will make our cardmembers’ vacation more rewarding and memorable when they shop at merchant outlets in these locations.” The offer will be valid from May 15 to August 15, 2023. The maximum cashback amount per transaction will be Rs 3,000, with an overall cap of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period.

For the promotion details, please visit: Denny V. Thomas, Head- RuPay, NPCI said, “Given our strong commitment towards making RuPay global, we are happy to announce the cashback offer in partnership with JCB. The first two legs of the cashback campaign were introduced last year and basis the good response we have now extended the offer in UAE, Thailand, Malaysia & Spain.”

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 150 million card members.