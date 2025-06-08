Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PNB, BoB, UCO cut lending rates after RBI slashes repo rate by 50 bps

PNB, BoB, UCO cut lending rates after RBI slashes repo rate by 50 bps

After the RBI's surprise 50 bps repo rate cut, major state-run banks including PNB, Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank have reduced lending rates to boost transmission

The RBI also changed its monetary policy stance from “accommodative” to “neutral”, signalling limited room for further rate cuts in the current cycle | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, Bank of India and private sector Karur Vysya Bank have reduced their lending rates following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 50 basis point repo rate cut announced last week.
 
The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised markets by lowering the repo rate to 5.5 per cent, ahead of expectations for a more modest 25 bps reduction.
 

PNB, BoB, Bank of India cut repo-linked rates 

Punjab National Bank revised its repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) from 8.85 per cent to 8.35 per cent, effective 9 June. However, the bank kept its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) unchanged.
 
 
Bank of Baroda lowered its RLLR by 50 bps to 8.15 per cent with effect from 7 June. Bank of India also cut its Repo-Based Lending Rate (RBLR) by 50 bps to 8.35 per cent from 6 June.
 

UCO Bank trims both MCLR and repo-linked rates 

UCO Bank has implemented a 10 bps cut across MCLR tenures, effective 10 June.

Overnight MCLR: reduced from 8.25% to 8.15%
 
1-month MCLR: lowered from 8.45% to 8.35%
 
3-month MCLR: cut from 8.60% to 8.50%
 
6-month MCLR: reduced to 8.80%
 
1-year MCLR: now at 9%
 
UCO’s repo-linked lending rate, UCO Float, has also been reduced by 50 bps to 8.30 per cent, effective 9 June.
 

Karur Vysya Bank also joins in rate cut 

Private lender Karur Vysya Bank announced a 20 bps reduction in its 1-year MCLR to 9.80 per cent and a 10 bps cut for 6-month MCLR. The rates for other tenures remain unchanged. These changes came into effect on 7 June.
 

RBI frontloads easing; CRR also cut 

The RBI’s latest monetary policy decision was aimed at accelerating the transmission of policy rates to both lending and deposit rates. In addition to the 50 bps repo cut, the central bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 bps in a staggered manner, bringing it down to 3 per cent of banks’ net demand and time liabilities—a level not seen during normal economic conditions.
 
The RBI also changed its monetary policy stance from “accommodative” to “neutral”, signalling limited room for further rate cuts in the current cycle.
 
With this, the RBI has lowered policy rates by a total of 100 basis points in 2025—25 bps in February, 25 bps in April, and 50 bps in June.

Topics : RBI MPC Meeting RBI repo rate Punjab National Bank Bank of Baroda

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

