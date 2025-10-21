Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Extending deadline not enough, MCA portal needs fixing, say experts

Extending deadline not enough, MCA portal needs fixing, say experts

Despite the MCA extending its filing deadline to December 31, professionals say persistent glitches on the new version 3 portal continue to stall compliance work

The latest version of the MCA portal, with 38 new e-Forms, was launched on January 14.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Professionals such as company secretaries and chartered accountants have raised several technical issues with the new version 3 (V3) portal, which has delayed annual filings. Even though the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the deadline for filing forms till December 31, professional service providers feel it is not enough and does not address the issues at hand.
 
“For the time being, an extension is given after professionals have gone and begged for it, but what about all the working hours we have wasted in these filings? Filing is just the information side of compliance, not compliance
