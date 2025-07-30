Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / MFIs face tough recovery path; profitability seen by FY26-end: CRISIL

MFIs face tough recovery path; profitability seen by FY26-end: CRISIL

CRISIL says MFI profitability to normalise only by end-FY26 as legacy slippages and state-level disruptions in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu slow down recovery prospects

microfinance institution, MFI stocks

The ability to control slippages and manage credit costs — and thereby profitability — will be crucial in the road ahead, the agency said.

Anupreksha Jain New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The road to recovery for microfinance institutions (MFIs) is expected to be challenging, with normalisation of profitability projected only by the end of the current financial year (FY26), said CRISIL Ratings in a note on Wednesday. Disruptions caused by ordinances in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will hinder the path to recovery, the agency added.
 
According to the rating agency, the transition of MFIs to the guardrails imposed by the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) has limited their exposure to over-leveraged borrowers, but slippages from their legacy portfolio will keep their asset quality under pressure.
 
The ability to control slippages and manage credit costs — and thereby profitability — will be crucial in the road ahead, the agency said.
 
 
“While the current bucket collections have stabilised at 98–99 per cent, and there has been some reduction in fresh slippages, around 14 per cent of the assets under management (AUM) as on June 30, 2025, remains extended to borrowers transacting with more than three microfinance lenders,” said Malvika Bhotika, director, CRISIL Ratings.
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

AHFC loans to increase to ₹2.5 trillion by FY28-end: Icra report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI eases norms, caps investments by banks, NBFCs in AIF schemes at 20%

dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee weakens to over four-month low on importers' US dollar demand

Pensions

Only 1.37% of eligible central employees opted for UPS as of July 20

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI payments through biometrics likely soon; PIN may become optionalpremium

Topics : microfinance institutions microfinance industry MFI transactions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon