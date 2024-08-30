Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Microfinance industry AUM grows 22.8%, dips 0.8% from March 2024

Microfinance industry AUM grows 22.8%, dips 0.8% from March 2024

The loan amount of Rs 26,223 crore was disbursed in Q1 FY24-25 through 56.8 lakh accounts, including disbursement of owned as well as managed portfolios

Microfinance

Photo: Shutterstock

Harsh Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Asset Under Management (AUM) of the microfinance industry (MFI) has increased by 22.8 per cent compared to June 30, 2023, and decreased slightly by 0.8 per cent compared to March 31, 2024, according to the data shared by Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), a microfinance industry association and an RBI-recognised self-regulatory organisation, in its 50th edition of Micrometer for Q1 FY24-25 on Friday.

The report further added that the AUM of MFIs is Rs 1,44,797 crore as on June 30, 2024, including an owned portfolio of Rs 1,16,478 crore and a managed portfolio (off-balance sheet) of Rs 28,319 crore. The owned portfolio of MFIN members is 69 per cent of the NBFC-MFI universe portfolio of Rs 1,68,747 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The loan amount of Rs 26,223 crore was disbursed in Q1 FY24-25 through 56.8 lakh accounts, including disbursement of owned as well as managed portfolios.

The report pointed out that this is 1.5 per cent higher than the amount disbursed in Q1 FY23-24. However, the average loan amount disbursed per account during Q1 FY24-25 was Rs 46,132, which has increased by around 9.3 per cent in comparison to the same quarter of the last financial year. Moreover, as on June 30, 2024, the borrowings outstanding were Rs 1,01,020 crore, with banks contributing 62.1 per cent of borrowings.

The microfinance lenders consist of banks, finance companies working as microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs), small finance banks (SFBs), finance companies with a certain portfolio of microfinance loans, and others.

In June 2024, MFIN data said that the microfinance loan portfolio of lenders rose by 24.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2023-24 to Rs 4,33,697 crore.

More From This Section

US dollar

Forex reserves rise by $7 billion to hit record high of $681.69 billion

TAX

NDMC to give 5% rebate on property tax payments on or before Sep 30

Surveys on domestic tourism expenditure, health and household travel will be part of the 80th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), which are expected to be launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) next year.

72% Indians believe financial institutions collect more data than required

vehicle loan, vehicle lease

Toyota Kirloskar, Union Bank of India partner for vehicle loaning solutions

Modi, Narendra Modi, FinTech Fest

Global Fintech Fest highlights: India's fintech revolution is improving financial inclusion, says PM


Earlier this year, RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao came down heavily on MFIs for charging higher rates to borrowers, thus cautioning against irresponsible practices.

He expressed concern over some MFIs disproportionately increasing their margins under the new regime, warning that misuse of regulatory freedom would prompt regulatory action.

“It has been observed that while the lenders were quick to pass on the increased costs to borrowers, they have been reluctant to pass on the benefits envisaged under the new framework. Some MFIs have increased their margins disproportionately under the new regime. We are not oblivious to the misuse of the freedom provided to the microfinance sector and irresponsible practices would compel us to act,” he said.

Also Read

handshake deal merger

CreditAccess Grameen up for sale: Dutch owner seeks $2.7 billion valuation

Microfinance

Budget wishlist: MFIs seek equity support, govt guarantee for bank loans

Microfinance

Microfinance loans up 24.5% to Rs 4.3 trn in FY24, NBFC-MFIs see moderation

PremiumMergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Value of mergers and acquisitions at lowest level in at least 76 months

TAX

CBDT sets up DRCs in 18 principal commissionerates for e-dispute resolution

Topics : microfinance industry AUM loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon