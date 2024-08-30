Global Fintech Fest 2024 LIVE news updates: PM Modi to address Fintech Fest in Maharashtra today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to speak at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 at approximately 11 AM at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Following this, at about 1:30 PM, he will inaugurate and establish the groundwork multiple development projects at the CIDCO ground in Palghar, according a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.
PM Modi will deliver an address during a Special Session of GFF 2024. This event is a collaborative effort organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India, and the Fintech Convergence Council.
The conference will feature over 350 sessions with presentations from roughly 800 speakers. These presenters include a diverse group of experts such as policymakers, regulators, high-ranking banking officials, industry leaders, and academics from India and various other nations. "I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 30th August. I will take part in programmes in Mumbai and Palghar. In Mumbai, I will take part in the Global Fintech Fest 2024 at around 11 AM. This platform showcases India's strides in the world of Fintech and brings together key stakeholders of the sector. Thereafter, I will be in Palghar for the foundation stone laying programme of the Vadhvan Port project. This is a very important project, signifying our commitment to port-led development and to the progress of Maharastra," posted PM Modi on X.
PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects worth around Rs 1,560 crores, aimed at bolstering the sector's infrastructure and productivity across the nation. These initiatives are expected to generate more than five lakh employment opportunities in the fisheries sector, added the release.
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for lay the foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project worth around Rs 76,000 crore in Palghar, his office has said.
First Published: Aug 30 2024