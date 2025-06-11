Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Microfinance credit quality dips in FY25; NPAs rise to ₹55,000 crore

Microfinance credit quality dips in FY25; NPAs rise to ₹55,000 crore

Microfinance sector sees worsening credit metrics in FY25 with PAR 31-180 and NPAs rising sharply amid disbursal decline and external disruptions, says MFIN

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of
premium

The gross loan portfolio (GLP) of microfinance institutions (MFIs) fell to ₹3.75 trillion at the end of March 2025, down from ₹4.24 trillion a year ago.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The asset quality of the microfinance portfolio, measured by Portfolio at Risk (PAR) 31–180, deteriorated to 6.2 per cent at the end of Q4FY25, compared to 2 per cent at the end of Q4FY24. Loan disbursals also dropped to ₹1.12 trillion in FY25 from ₹1.50 trillion, according to the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN). The credit quality decline was attributed to multiple factors such as heatwaves, external incitement, overleveraging concerns, and the Karnataka regulatory issue.
 
Non-performing assets (NPAs) in the microfinance sector rose to nearly ₹55,000 crore—equivalent to 14.8 per cent of gross loans—by March 2025. The portfolio segment that could
Topics : Microfinance RBI NBFC
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon