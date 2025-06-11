Microfinance credit quality dips in FY25; NPAs rise to ₹55,000 crore

The asset quality of the microfinance portfolio, measured by Portfolio at Risk (PAR) 31–180, deteriorated to 6.2 per cent at the end of Q4FY25, compared to 2 per cent at the end of Q4FY24. Loan disbursals also dropped to ₹1.12 trillion in FY25 from ₹1.50 trillion, according to the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN). The credit quality decline was attributed to multiple factors such as heatwaves, external incitement, overleveraging concerns, and the Karnataka regulatory issue.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) in the microfinance sector rose to nearly ₹55,000 crore—equivalent to 14.8 per cent of gross loans—by March 2025. The portfolio segment that could