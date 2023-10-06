close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Monetary policy: RBI flags financial stability risks from unsecured loans

RBI asks lenders to smell where crisis is likely to come up

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Outlier growth in the retail unsecured loan segment prompted the RBI to flag the risks that can arise to financial stability, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
Comments by Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review are just an advisory and the central bank is not announcing any macroprudential measures at this point of time, Deputy Governor J Swaminathan said.
"We would expect, as the first layer of defence, the banks, NBFCs and fintechs, to take appropriate internal controls," he said, warning that the RBI will "examine" the aspect if it does not see action on it.
Earlier in the day, Das said certain components of personal loans are recording very high growth and the RBI is closely monitoring the same for any signs of incipient stress.
"Banks and NBFCs would be well advised to strengthen their internal surveillance mechanisms, address the build-up of risks, if any, and institute suitable safeguards in their own interest," he added.
There had already been reports of the banking regulator being concerned about the high growth in the unsecured loans like credit cards, personal loans and microfinance, which has led to speculation over whether it will follow up with regulations to discourage such loan growths.

Also Read

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

87% of Rs 2,000 notes came as bank deposits after withdrawal:RBI Guv Das

RBI to issue framework for SRO recognition for regulated entities

RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged, signals tight liquidity measures

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

Policy rate unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 inflation forecast retained at 5.4%

Swaminathan explained that in the last two years, the unsecured retail credit has grown by 23 per cent as against an overall credit growth of 12-14 per cent in the system, making it an "outlier" segment, which immediately prompts the regulator to flag the issue.
"Strengthen your internal surveillance mechanisms so that any risks that may likely be building up is handled upfront, rather than coming to grief at a later time," Swaminathan said, addressing the financial institutions.
Das explained that the objective of his flag was to make the lenders aware and mindful of a future risk, and made it clear there is no problem at present.
"We are only sensitizing them (lenders) that you have to be careful, you have to just keep your eyes and ears open. And nose also open. You have to smell where the crisis is likely to come up," Das added.
He also said that at the moment, both the banks and non-bank lenders are stable, and added that the gross non-performing asset ratio has improved in June quarter, if we were to go by the unaudited financial results presented by banks.
Swaminathan also acknowledged that the use of digital alternatives to extend loans has led to rapid rise in the unsecured books for many banks.
Das said that if there is any specific issue related to a bank, RBI's supervisors will take it up with such an entity directly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : monetary policy RBI Banks

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon