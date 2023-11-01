More than 97% of Rs 2,000 note returned till October 31, says RBI

Since the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note announced by the Reserve Bank of India in May this year, more than 97 per cent of the notes have been returned till October 31.

"The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to Rs 3.56 trillion as at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 0.10 trillion as at the close of business on October 31, 2023," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Thus, more than 97 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," the statement said.