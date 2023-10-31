close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Governance reforms to ensure higher growth for longer, say PSB chiefs

At BS BFSI Summit, Ashwani Kumar, MD, UCO Bank said the high frequency indicators like GST collections, e-way bills and order book of companies signal that growth momentum is likely to continue

C S Setty, State Bank of India; K Satyanarayan Raju, Canara Bank; Ashwani Kumar, UCO Bank (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

C S Setty, State Bank of India; K Satyanarayan Raju, Canara Bank; Ashwani Kumar, UCO Bank (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us
Robust credit offtake, favourable macro environment, and governance reforms will continue to power the growth and profitability of public sector banks (PSBs), according to a panel of chiefs at state-run lenders at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.  

Ashwani Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of UCO Bank, said the high frequency indicators, such as goods and services tax (GST) collections, e-way bills, FASTag collections, road build-up, and order book of companies, signal that growth momentum is likely to continue.

“Once growth is there, there will be good credit demand. With growth in credit, interest income will continue to rise. There will be a chase for deposits as well, but PSBs have been managing their cost of deposits well. PSBs have been following prudent policies, practices, underwriting standards,” he said.

C S Setty, managing director of State Bank of India, said the measures taken by both the banks and the regulators and the government would sustain growth ‘higher for longer’. “There were a series of judgmental errors which had created a cycle of NPAs (non-performing assets). The clean-up has happened. The twin balance sheet problem has become a twin balance sheet advantage. We have cleaned up the balance sheets and the corporates have deleveraged their balance sheets. Both of us are poised for growth,” he said.  

Setty said one qualitative change that happened in PSBs was better appreciation of risks, both at the micro level and macro level. “While the macros have been supported by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) guidelines, government pushing for reforms, recapitalisation of many of the PSBs, more importantly the boards of PSBs today understand the micros and macros better,” he said.  

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, said the PSBs were initially struggling for investment, technology and meeting requirements of customers with the advent of new generation banks. “But in the last eight years, the hard work put together by the government, bankers as well as the regulator, there has been a sea change. Along with infusion of capital in PSBs, the government has changed the working style of PSBs. So many reforms have happened, including the selection of the top most management of PSBs. Now, the PSBs know the requirements of the clients and are trying to meet them,” he said.

Raju said all PSBs had realised that this was a buyers’ market and have adapted to the situation accordingly. “They know how to do stress tests frequently, how to take precaution if something has happened globally. Professionalism has come in almost every PSB that has brought this sea change. Now every PSB’s balance sheet has been cleaned quite well and that’s why they have turned profitable,” he said.

On increasing competition among banks for garnering deposits, Setty said the fight is a combination of the requirement for liabilities to fund assets as well as to keep one’s market share that drives competition. “The structure of banking in India is such that the asset built-up is broadly supported by deposits unlike overseas where market borrowings are the major components which support the asset growth. The fight has aggravated because the credit growth is significant,” he added.  

However, Setty said higher interest rates alone will not mobilise deposits. “What is going to determine is customer service. High quality customer service will ensure that people will stay with you. While people may change the habit of saving as it has happened in India, people will not like to change the bank very frequently,” he added.  

On what could go wrong for PSBs, Kumar of UCO Bank said though banks worry about NPAs going up again, they have learnt their lessons and have built their risk management practices and have improved underwriting standards. “As far as the government is concerned, they have been supporting the PSBs in bad times, it is now our turn to support the government through higher dividends in good times,” he added.

Setty said properly defining risk appetite and sticking to it was very important. “All over the world, banks have gone into trouble only when they have not defined what is their risk appetite and more importantly the governance to stick to it. Second risk is under appreciation of investment in the right technologies,” he said.
QUOTES: 
 
CS Setty, MD of the State Bank of India:
 
The twin balance sheet problem has become a twin balance sheet advantage. We have cleaned up the balance sheets and the corporates have deleveraged their balance sheets.
 
Ashwani Kumar, MD and CEO, UCO Bank:
 
Government has been supporting the PSBs in bad times. It is now our turn to support the government through higher dividends in good times.
 
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank:
PSBs know how to do stress tests frequently, and how to take precaution if something has happened globally.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Never seen this kind of alignment in banks: KV Kamath at the BS BFSI Summit

SFBs can turn into universal banks, say experts at BS BFSI Summit 2023

BFSI Summit 2023: Steady growth to continue, CEOs of public banks say

Some NBFCs are bigger than many banks, says CEO Aditya Birla Finance

BS BFSI Summit 2023: 'Technology creating watershed moment in insurance'

BS BFSI Summit: General Insurance sector eyeing 1.5% penetration by 2030

BS BFSI Summit 2023: SBI to drive in with YONO 2.0 in nine months

BS BFSI Insight Summit: Banks can't be technology companies, say CEOs

Need to build products and services to become universal banks, says SFBs

BS BFSI Summit 2023: 'Short-term hiccups, long-term bull story intact'

Topics : PSBs bs events public sector banks

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon