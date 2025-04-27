Monday, April 28, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / MP has received investment proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore: CM Yadav

MP has received investment proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore: CM Yadav

The chief minister said the IT park will be developed on a 3-acre plot in Indore's Pardeshipura area on a public-private partnership basis with an investment of about Rs 250 crore. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government has received investment proposals worth about Rs 20,000 crore, with a potential to create 75,000 jobs in the state, in the technology sector, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

Yadav was speaking with reporters after attending the daylong Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2025' in Indore on Sunday.

We have received investment proposals worth about Rs 20,000 crore in this conference. The implementation of these proposals will create about 75,000 jobs, he said.

Yadav said that more than 500 companies participated in the event organised to promote investment in the technology sector.

During this conference, he said, an incentive portal was introduced to provide integrated facilities to investors. Besides, guidelines were also issued for the state's global competence centre policy, semiconductor policy, animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, extended reality policy and drone policy, the CM said.

 

Yadav announced that the state government will formulate its own space-tech policy to promote space technology ventures.

He said work has already begun to develop information technology (IT) parks in six major cities based on investment proposals received by the state from various companies.

The chief minister said the IT park will be developed on a 3-acre plot in Indore's Pardeshipura area on a public-private partnership basis with an investment of about Rs 250 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Investment

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

