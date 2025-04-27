Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Banking sector poised to meet investment needs, says RBI governor

Banking sector poised to meet investment needs, says RBI governor

Malhotra said, We are committed to further enhancing the capacity, responsiveness and resilience of the banking and non-banking financial sectors

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra delivers the Monetary Policy statement in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2025. | Photo: Reuters

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra | Photo: Reuters

Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

The Indian banking sector, with its healthy balance sheet and adequate liquidity and capital buffers, is poised to meet the investment needs of the industry, Sanjay Malhotra, governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said in a speech.
 
Speaking at the US-India Economic Forum organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington DC on Friday, Malhotra said, “We are committed to further enhancing the capacity, responsiveness and resilience of the banking and non-banking financial sectors with emphasis on balancing regulation with efficiency and stability.”
 
“While offering excellent opportunities for investment, as private debt to GDP is still on the lower side, the banking sector is poised to meet the investment needs of society and industry.” 
 
 
The speech was uploaded on the RBI website on Sunday.

He said the banking sector, which continues to meet the large funding requirements of the economy, has demonstrated resilience with a healthy balance sheet.
 
“The soundness of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has been bolstered by strong profitability, lower non-performing assets and adequate capital and liquidity buffers. The health of the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) sector is also robust. Bank credit growth, although moderating in recent months, continues to be in double digits (about 12 per cent) compared to an average of about 10.5 per cent in the last 10 years,” he said.
 
Commenting on domestic economic growth, Malhotra said that although growth, which is projected at 6.5 per cent for the current financial year, is lower than in recent years and falls short of India’s aspirations, it remains broadly in line with past trends and is the highest among major economies.
 
He said over the past four years (FY22 to FY25), GDP recorded an average annual growth rate of 8.2 per cent. “It was and continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world. This is a significant step up from the average growth rate of 6.6 per cent in the preceding decade (2010 to 2019).”
     

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Indian banking sector

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

