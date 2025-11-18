Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Muthoot Finance revises FY26 gold loan growth projection upward

Muthoot Finance revises FY26 gold loan growth projection upward

In Q2FY26, Muthoot Finance’s consolidated loan AUM increased by 42 per cent from last year to Rs 1.47 trillion, while its gold loan AUM increased by 45 per cent from the year-ago quarter to Rs 1.24 trillion.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Muthoot Finance expects a robust second half of FY26 due to strong traction in its gold loan business, which has prompted the company to revise its full-year gold loan asset under management (AUM) growth guidance to 30 per cent–35 per cent for FY26, up from its earlier outlook of 21 per cent.
 
George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance, said that the gold loan segment continues to outperform, supported by improving customer demand, and that the ease in gold loan guidelines, which will come into effect next year, would give a boost to small-ticket gold loans. “Small-ticket loans will become more convenient due to simpler compliance norms for loans below Rs 2.5 lakh,” he told Business Standard during an interaction.
 
 
In Q2FY26, Muthoot Finance’s consolidated loan AUM increased by 42 per cent from last year to Rs 1.47 trillion, while its gold loan AUM increased by 45 per cent from the year-ago quarter to Rs 1.24 trillion.
 
Highlighting strong growth prospects of the business, Alexander said, “Scheduled banks currently hold a gold loan portfolio worth Rs 13 trillion, compared to Rs 3 trillion for NBFCs. Therefore, the market is growing very well for both banks and NBFCs.”
 
On the microfinance subsidiary, which is currently undergoing consolidation, with the loan book reduced from Rs 10,500 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, Alexander said the company expects the book to remain stable for the next two quarters before growth gradually resumes in Q1 and Q2 of FY27.
 
Amid challenges in the microfinance industry due to weather-related disruptions and broader sectoral stress, he said, “Collections have stabilised… FY26 is a painful year for all MFIs, but the sector is now stabilising. FY27 will be better.”
 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

