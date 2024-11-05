Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Nagaland CM Rio seeks over Rs 40,000 cr from 16th Finance Commission

Nagaland CM Rio seeks over Rs 40,000 cr from 16th Finance Commission

Addressing a meeting with the members of the Commission here, Rio also appealed to the Commission to work out an arrangement that will keep the northeastern state in good financial health

Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio

Rio informed the Commission that much progress has taken place in many key sectors of the state's economy. | Image: X@CmoNagaland

Press Trust of India Kohima
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday sought grants amounting to over Rs 40,000 crore from the visiting 16th Finance Commission to compensate for the capital deficit.

Addressing a meeting with the members of the Commission here, Rio also appealed to the Commission to work out an arrangement that will keep the northeastern state in good financial health to make it an important player in the nation's journey of progress and development.

Projecting some of the requirements, Rio said Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 865 crore are needed to construct a 364 km highway along the state's border with Assam and an airport at Ciethu near here, respectively.

 

The chief minister also proposed to the Commission that grants amounting to Rs 40,386.5 crore to compensate for the capital deficit to provide an enabling atmosphere for development so that the state can reduce dependence on Revenue Deficit Grants gradually.

Rio informed the Commission that much progress has taken place in many key sectors of the state's economy, while the agri and allied sector is gradually shifting to commercial crops, with significant expansion of plantation crops like coffee, rubber, palm oil and areca nuts.

It is important now to provide funding for value-addition activities such as sorting, grading and processing, and for market linkages so that the farmers derive maximum value for their produce, he said.

Nagaland also has the added advantage of organic farming practices that can command premium prices and create a niche market with high demand, the chief minister said.

More From This Section

rupee bond

Rupee recovers from all-time low, rises 2 paise against US dollar

banks, asset reconstruction company, NARCL

NARCL eyes acquisition of stressed loans in Bareilly, Mumbai Metro One

digital payments

Bharat Connect clocks Rs 1 trillion in transaction value in October

regional rural banks, RRB

Finmin starts phase 4 of RRB consolidation, number to fall from 43 to 28

rupee bond

Rupee down 2 paise at all-time low of 84.13 against US dollar on FDI exodus

The momentum needs to be sustained to make farming a viable alternative and a key engine of economic growth at the grassroots level, Rio said.

Nagaland was unable to develop the secondary sector because of the adverse financial condition of the state for decades and consequently, growth has gravitated towards the Tertiary Sector which constitutes the largest share of the state's economy at 63.57 per cent, he said.

This has largely happened with minimal intervention from the Government's side, mainly due to the rapidly growing hospitality and tourism sectors and the youthful population of the state, he said.

Since most of the government buildings related to delivery of public services such as schools and hospitals, and administration in the state are over 50 years old and in a dilapidated condition, Rio proposed provisions of funds amounting to Rs 7,884.80 crore.

Sources said that inclusive of the proposals made by the CM, the government through the Finance Department submitted a memorandum seeking an amount of nearly Rs 1 trillion as grants for various state-specific projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Finance Commission

16th Finance Commission team arrives in Nagaland on three day visit

Indian army, security forces

Govt extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland, Arunachal for six more months

Naga Student's Federation

Naga students asks state govt to implement Inner Line Permit within 14 days

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

6 dead, 3 injured due to heavy rain, landslides on Nagaland's NH-29

Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM urges swift resolution to Naga political issue, calls for peace

Topics : Nagaland Neiphiu Rio Finance Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon