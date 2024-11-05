NARCL eyes acquisition of stressed loans in Bareilly, Mumbai Metro One

State-owned National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire non-performing loans of Rs 1,773 crore in Bareilly Highways Project from a consortium of lenders after no counterbids were received during a Swiss challenge auction on October 30, sources said. The state-owned asset reconstruction company (ARC) had given an anchor bid of Rs 300 crore for the loans, translating into a recovery of 17 per cent for the lenders.
Additionally, NARCL has given an anchor bid of Rs 1,063 crore to acquire stressed loans of Mumbai Metro One from a consortium of lenders, prompting a Swiss challenge auction scheduled for November 28. NARCL’s anchor bid translates to a recovery of 86 per cent for the lenders. If no counterbids are received during the Swiss challenge auction, NARCL will likely be announced as the winning bidder.
An email sent to NARCL did not elicit a response by press time.
IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, on behalf of the State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of lenders, had invited counterbids to sell non-performing loans in Bareilly Highways Project. NARCL’s anchor bid of Rs 300 crore for the asset was on a 15:85 cash-to-security receipts basis.
Bareilly Highways Project is a special purpose vehicle promoted by Era Infra Engineering and OJSC-Sibmost to undertake four-laning of the existing two-lane road on NH-24 from Bareilly to Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh under the National Highways Development Programme Phase-III of NHAI.
The consortium of lenders includes Punjab National Bank, India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and Union Bank of India. Within this consortium, SBI has the highest exposure at Rs 693.21 crore, followed by Punjab National Bank at Rs 257.71 crore, IIFCL at Rs 253.45 crore, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank of India at Rs 193 crore each, and Bank of Baroda at Rs 182 crore, according to the auction document.
Meanwhile, for Mumbai Metro One, a consortium of lenders led by the state-owned Canara Bank, through IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, has sought counterbids to sell Rs 1,226.13 crore of non-performing loans.
Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) is a special purpose vehicle jointly owned by Reliance Infrastructure and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Reliance Infrastructure, part of the Reliance Group, holds 74 per cent equity share capital of MMOPL, while the remaining 26 per cent is held by MMRDA—a Maharashtra government body engaged in long-term planning, strategic project implementation, and financing infrastructure development in the Mumbai metropolitan region.
NARCL is eyeing stressed debt acquisitions totalling Rs 1.25 trillion, with offers for assets in various stages of acquisition and due diligence. Of the Rs 1.25 trillion, evaluations for assets valued at around Rs 40,000 crore are currently underway, as stated in the Economic Survey for 2023-24.
Incorporated in 2021, with a majority stake held by public sector banks and the remainder by private sector banks, NARCL has the mandate to acquire fully provisioned stressed assets from banks. NARCL acquires stressed debt on a 15:85 cash-to-security receipts structure.
As of March 2024, NARCL has acquired stressed debt from 18 accounts, worth Rs 92,000 crore, including the acquisition of the ailing Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance as resolution applicants.