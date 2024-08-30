Nagaland CM urges swift resolution to Naga political issue, calls for peace

CM Neiphiu Rio also mentioned that the House has passed six resolutions on the Naga issue. Image: X@CmoNagaland

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has urged all Naga political groups and stakeholders to be sensitive to the deep yearning of the people, ensuring that a solution is reached without further delay. He called for continued sincere efforts to achieve this goal, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office on Thursday. Rio made these remarks while delivering his concluding speech on matters of urgent public importance related to the Naga political issue on the last day of the fifth session of the fourteenth Nagaland Legislative Assembly. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Emphasising the Nagas' desire for genuine peace, Rio stated that a political solution that is inclusive, honourable, and acceptable to the Naga people would usher in an era of economic growth, increased investment, greater employment opportunities for the youth, and overall development and progress.

He acknowledged that elected members, as facilitators, have a limited role but stressed, "We represent the people, we carry the voice of the people, and we should convince the Naga political groups and stakeholders." He added that since the formation of the Joint Legislative Forum in 2009, significant steps have been taken towards achieving a peaceful solution to the protracted Naga issue.

"Even the ceasefire and dialogue have seen positive developments, with the signing of the Framework Agreement on 3rd August 2015 with NSCN-IM and the Agreed Position with NNPG on 17th November 2017, raising hopes for lasting peace in our state," Rio said.

He also mentioned that the House has passed six resolutions on the Naga issue, with five more resolutions passed outside the House over the years.

Furthermore, Rio said, "The Political Affairs Committee will soon consult with all Civil Society Organisations, Apex Tribal bodies, and concerned leaders." He expressed his gratitude to all members who participated in the discussion, shared their insights on the Naga political issue, and remained firm in their commitment to resolving it.

MLA Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu, Leader of the Naga People's Front (NPF) Legislature Party, initiated the discussion on matters of urgent public importance related to the Naga political issue on the last day of the fifth session of the fourteenth Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Nienu asserted that elected members should not only act as facilitators but also be part of the negotiating group.