Home / India News / Naga students asks state govt to implement Inner Line Permit within 14 days

Naga students asks state govt to implement Inner Line Permit within 14 days

This demand was made in response to what the NSF described as a grave alarm' over the worsening crisis in Bangladesh

Naga Student's Federation

NSF maintained that any delay in enforcing ILP will be seen as a failure to protect the Naga people. Image: Twitter

Press Trust of India Kohima
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has asked the state government to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in three districts of Nagaland Dimapur, Chmoukedima and Niuland within 14 days.
The federation is deeply anguished to note that despite having submitted several representations to the state government, the last communique having been made on February 28, no decisive action has been taken, NSF president Medovi Rhi and assistant general secretary Kenilo Kent said in a statement here on Thursday.
This demand was made in response to what the NSF described as a grave alarm' over the worsening crisis in Bangladesh, which has led to regional unrest and represents a threat to the Naga homeland.
 
"The demographic shift we are witnessing is not merely a number on a chart; it represents the dilution of Naga culture, our way of life, and our future as an indigenous people.
We will not stand idle as our homeland is turned into a refuge for illegal immigrants," NSF said.
The NSF maintained that any delay in enforcing ILP will be seen as a failure to protect the Naga people and an abdication of the government's duty.

Reiterating that the Naga homeland must be safeguarded from illegal immigration at all costs, the NSF asserted to continue to monitor the situation closely and that it is prepared to take up any course of action if the government fails to implement ILP in the three districts.
Nagaland restricts the entry of non-Nagas into the state under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act of 1873, which aims to protect the identity and existence of the indigenous people.
According to this Regulation, anyone who is not an indigenous inhabitant of Nagaland must obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) from the Government of Nagaland to enter the state for a limited period.
ILP was not applicable for Dimapur district which was bifurcated into three districts Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland in 2021.
Dimapur and Niuland districts share inter-state border with Assam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nagaland North East Bangladesh

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

