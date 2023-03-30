close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Loans disbursed digitally rose 12-fold between 2017-20: RBI panel report

Also as per the findings of the report, there were approximately 1,100 lending apps in the country, between January 1, 2021 and February 28, 2021

IANS New Delhi
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There was a 12-fold increase in the volume of loan disbursement through digital mode by banks and non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) between 2017 and 2020, a RBI panel report said.

According to the findings by a working group constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), between 2017 and 2020, the quantum of loans disbursed, rose from Rs 11,671 crore to Rs 1,41,821 crore, i.e. a 12-fold rise.

A bulk of loans disbursed by these entities were personal loans, followed by loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the report further said.

Also as per the findings of the report, there were approximately 1,100 lending apps in the country, between January 1, 2021 and February 28, 2021.

--IANS

ans/vd

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Banks' loans rose 17% Y-o-Y in two weeks to Nov 4, deposits up 8.2%: RBI

NPCI interchange fee rule: Will your UPI-wallet payments not be free now?

Euro, dollar steady as bank fears subside, investors focus on inflation

Punjab National Bank board nod to raise Rs 12,000 cr in capital in FY24

Punjab National Bank to raise $1.5 bn through bonds in one or two tranches

Govt eyes IDBI financial bids by June, stake sale completion in FY24 itself

A

Topics : loans | RBI | Bank loans

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Loans disbursed digitally rose 12-fold between 2017-20: RBI panel report

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
1 min read
Premium

Allocate to US-focused funds despite shifting tax landscape: Experts

funds
4 min read

NPCI interchange fee rule: Will your UPI-wallet payments not be free now?

paytm
2 min read

Euro, dollar steady as bank fears subside, investors focus on inflation

Inflation
3 min read

IRDAI's new rules to affect PSU insurers, legalises actions of pvt players

IRDAI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt eyes IDBI financial bids by June, stake sale completion in FY24 itself

IDBI Bank
4 min read

Punjab National Bank board nod to raise Rs 12,000 cr in capital in FY24

Rupee, bonds market, funds
2 min read

NPCI interchange fee rule: Will your UPI-wallet payments not be free now?

paytm
2 min read

Punjab National Bank to raise $1.5 bn through bonds in one or two tranches

PNB, Punjab national bank
1 min read

IRDAI's new rules to affect PSU insurers, legalises actions of pvt players

IRDAI
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon