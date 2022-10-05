PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are most attractive in small-savings basket

On September 29, the government hiked the interest rate on several small saving schemes by 10-30 basis points (bps). There was an increase in the interest rates on two-year time deposit (new rate 5.7 per cent), three-year deposit (5.8 per cent), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS, 7.6 per cent), monthly income account (6.7 per cent), and Kisan Vikas Patra (7 per cent). Rates on (PPF, 7.1 per cent), (SSY, 7.6 per cent) and National Savings Certificate (NSC, 6.8 per cent) remained unchanged.