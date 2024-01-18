Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NESFB offloads stressed micro-loans over Rs 500 cr to clean up books

To raise fresh capital upto Rs 200 crore

Indian firms, firm funding, company loans

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB) has sold stressed loans in its microfinance portfolio of over Rs 500 crore to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) as a step to clean up its books and release capital ahead of a proposed merger with Slice group.

Even after the sale of stressed assets, the bank's capital adequacy ratio remains below the regulatory requirement of 15 per cent, mandated for small finance banks. NESFB is in the process of raising fresh capital of up to Rs 200 crore in the current financial year. This capital infusion is expected to meet capital adequacy norms and create a base for further rounds of capital infusion, the bank's executives said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Following the sale of the stressed asset portfolio, the Non-Performing Assets (NPA) percentage of the bank significantly decreased to approximately nil as of September 30, 2023. This is down from 25 per cent before the sale (as of June 30, 2023), said the Guwahati-based lender in response to queries from Business Standard.

The bank sold its entire stressed loan portfolio of Rs 535.23 crore (excluding technical write-offs) to Edelweiss ARC with a cut-off date of September 30, 2023. The bank received about Rs 150 crore towards the sales consideration of this portfolio, and it subscribed to investment in security receipts of Rs 127.4 crore issued by the asset reconstruction company.

According to rating agency CRISIL, after factoring in the effect of capital raised in October 2023 and the sale of stressed loans, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) is estimated at 6.0 per cent. The tier-I capital stood at 3.7 per cent as of November 30, 2023. NESFB raised Rs 50 crore in equity capital in October 2023, the bank said in a response to the queries.

The Reserve Bank of India has given a “No Objection Certificate” for the proposed scheme of arrangement between NESFB and Slice Group entities - Garagepreneurs Internet Pvt Ltd (GIPL), including its subsidiaries Quadrillion Finance Pvt Ltd (QFPL) and Intergalactic Foundry Pvt Ltd (IFPL). The Slice Group entities will be amalgamated into NESFB. The scheme is expected to come into effect in two to four quarters.

Also Read

North East Small Finance Bank to sell over Rs 600 crore stressed assets

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

NARCL, PSBs should work to expedite on-boarding of stressed accounts: FM

S K Kalra appointed interim MD & CEO of North East Small Finance Bank

A 'Slice' of lifeline: Fintech firm to infuse capital in North East SFB

Commercial banks rushing to ramp up presence in temple town of Ayodhya

Rupee depreciates 3 paise to 83.15 against US dollar in early trade

State govts may fix 'guarantees' at 5% of revenue, says RBI group

RBI panel makes several suggestions on state government guarantees

IREDA, Indian Overseas Bank partner to co-finance renewable energy projects

Topics : Small Finance Banks Indian banking sector Stressed assests Stressed loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon