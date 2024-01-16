IREDA, Indian Overseas Bank partner to co-finance renewable energy projects

State-owned IREDA on Tuesday announced a partnership with Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) to co-finance renewable energy projects in India.

The agreement was signed in the presence of IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das and IOB MD and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava in the national capital, a statement said.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Indian Overseas Bank have joined hands by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The agreement sets the stage for co-lending and loan syndication for a diverse spectrum of renewable energy projects across the nation, it added.

The IREDA CMD said, "By combining our strengths and resources, we aim to provide robust financial support to renewable energy projects. The partnership aims to streamline loan syndication and underwriting processes, management of Trust and Retention Account (TRA) for IREDA borrowers, and work towards fixed interest rates over a 3-4-year period for IREDA borrowings".

This collaboration builds upon IREDA's successful partnerships with other prominent financial institutions, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited and Bank of Maharashtra, Das said.

IREDA, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.