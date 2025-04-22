Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Net $1.6 billion sold in spot FX market in February: RBI bulletin

Net $1.6 billion sold in spot FX market in February: RBI bulletin

The RBI said it purchased $45.03 billion and sold $46.6 billion. In January, the central bank had sold a net of $11.1 billion in the spot market

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai: A man walks past the RBI logo at its headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Wednesday announced the first bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal year.(Photo: PTI)

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold a net of $1.6 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in February, data released on Tuesday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin showed. 
The RBI said it purchased $45.03 billion and sold $46.6 billion. In January, the central bank had sold a net of $11.1 billion in the spot market. 
The Indian rupee hit a record low of 87.95 in February, hurt by portfolio outflows, and uncertainty about U.S.

The RBI's net outstanding forward sale stood at $88.7 billion as of end-February, compared with a net sale of $77.5 billion at the end of the previous month, the data showed. 
 
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility.
The rupee was at 85.18 to the dollar on Tuesday. 
 

Topics : RBI finance sector economy

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

